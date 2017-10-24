HALLOWEEN

Head lice warning: Be careful trying on Halloween costumes

EMBED </>More Videos

Halloween is right around the corner. That means fun costumes, wigs, and hats. Before you head out to get costumes, doctors have a warning for parents.

Halloween is right around the corner. That means fun costumes, wigs, and hats.

As your children try on costumes, you need to be sure that you check for lice.

Trying on or sharing any costume that includes a headpiece could potentially spread the disease.

"They look like tiny smaller than a grain of rice stuck to the hair," Pediatrician Dr. Ron Pudlo said. "Sometimes you see actual lice. Most of time what you're going to see is what we call 'nits. It's stuck to the hair, you can't take your fingers and pull it off."

To avoid the creepy crawlies, Dr. Pudlo suggests wearing things that are clean or you own, and don't share with other children.

Experts suggest parents put a swimming cap or wig cap on their child's head before trying on any headgear.

They also say you should put wigs or costumes in sealed plastic bags for several days before wearing it.

Any lice attached to it should die within 48 hours.

If your child does get lice, there are products that help make it easier to treat.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Halloween.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhalloweenlicecostumesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
How to build your own Day of the Dead altar
This 'Hocus Pocus' purse is leaving us spellbound!
Dogs deck out in elaborate costumes for Halloween
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
More halloween
HEALTH & FITNESS
Should doctors prescribe medical marijuana to kids?
Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy is six months
Bay Area LIFE: The gift of music therapy
Stanford offers cutting edge cancer treatment
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Family of inmate shot with riot gun sues Santa Clara County
Report: Teen to be tried as adult in rape, murder of 8-year-old Santa Cruz girl
BEFORE AND AFTER: North Bay neighborhoods devastated by wildfires
Sonoma County warns: price gouging after fires means jail time
Temp records shattered during Bay Area heat wave
Consumer Reports: Best options for dorm insurance
Rally in San Francisco calls for Pres. Trump's impeachment
FAA continues investigation of close calls with Air Canada at SFO
Show More
Sheriff: All fire evacuation orders, road closures lifted in Napa Co.
$5,000 reward offered for help solving case of pit bull's death in Fairfield
A's player who kneeled during anthem says he was refused service at Alabama restaurant
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Witness gives testimony on day 2 of Kate Steinle trial
More News
Top Video
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Family of inmate shot with riot gun sues Santa Clara County
Report: Teen to be tried as adult in rape, murder of 8-year-old Santa Cruz girl
BEFORE AND AFTER: North Bay neighborhoods devastated by wildfires
Consumer Reports: Best options for dorm insurance
More Video