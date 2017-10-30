  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
VACCINES

Marin County leukemia survivor's dream to deliver medicine, vaccines comes true

EMBED </>More Videos

A 9-year-old leukemia survivor was the guest of honor at a Marin County school Monday.

By
TIBURON, Calif. (KGO) --
Rhett Krawitt walked into an assembly Monday at Bel Aire Elementary School in Marin County only to discover that he was the honored guest.

The 9 year old learned that his dream to deliver medicines and vaccines in Africa will come true thanks to the Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area.

Rhett is a leukemia survivor who became well known at the state capitol in 2015 as he spoke in favor of legislation mandating vaccinations for most school children. Because he had a compromised immune system, and because a number of children in Marin County were not vaccinated, Rhett's health was at risk.

An article in the New England Journal of Medicine credited Rhett's advocacy as one of the factors that lead to the eventual passage of the bill.

The 4th grader says he's excited about meeting the infectious disease team at the World Health Organization in Pretoria, South Africa as well as going on safari.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthvaccinesschoolmarin countyleukemiacancersafariafricamake a wishchildren's healthTiburon
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
VACCINES
West Nile Virus detected in Monterey Co. for first time this year
August is National Immunization Awareness Month
Anti-vaccine mom changes stance after kids become severely ill
Superintendent: Vaccine law affects hundreds of Oakland students
More vaccines
HEALTH & FITNESS
South Bay gears up to get prescription pills off the street
Packard Children's patient reunites with doctor who helped save her life
Opera singer performs with lung transplant donor's daughter
Lice warning: Be careful trying on Halloween costumes
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Woman confronts Pleasant Hill worker wearing blackface
Santa Rosa, Sonoma Co. transition to 'new normal' after North Bay fires
Suspect in strong-arm robberies targeting seniors in SJ arrested
Dad: Ind. boy with autism arrested for fighting school bullies
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of past sexual advance
SJ police officer injured in sideshow, operation targeting racers intensifies
US court bars Trump from changing transgender military policy
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Show More
Paul Manafort and associate plead not guilty to all charges in Russia probe
SJ operation targeted sideshow that drew hundreds
Report: 2016 campaign rhetoric increased bullying of Muslims
Worker wears black face 'costume' at East Bay store
Former Trump aide pleads guilty in Russia probe
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: Woman confronts Pleasant Hill worker wearing blackface
SJ police officer injured in sideshow, operation targeting racers intensifies
Santa Rosa, Sonoma Co. transition to 'new normal' after North Bay fires
Suspect in strong-arm robberies targeting seniors in SJ arrested
More Video