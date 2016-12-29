Children in Oakland may be exposed to more lead contamination than residents in Flint, Michigan, according to a new report.Nearly six percent of children tested had elevated levels of lead in their blood, much higher than the national average of 2.5 percent.During Flint's 2014-2015 water crisis, five percent of children there tested had elevated lead levels. Five hundred children were tested in Oakland.East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD), which provides drinking water to 1.4 million people in the East Bay, responded to the report Thursday, saying that, "the most common sources of lead in area homes is paint and soil, not water." Testing showed that EBMUD's water met, or surpasses federal and state drinking water requirements, according to the agency.