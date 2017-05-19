HEALTH & FITNESS

Over 400 students, 17 South Bay schools affected by virus

A playground appears roped off during a stomach flu outbreak at a San Jose school on Friday, May 19, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
There are new numbers out Friday on the stomach virus spreading in the South Bay.

17 Schools in San Jose now have students sick with a stomach virus. More than 420 children have been reported ill.

Symptoms usually only last about 24 to 48 hours. The district is having each campus sanitized daily. More than two-dozen cases have been also reported in Santa Cruz.

Here is a list of the schools affected:
John Muir Middle School
Hacienda Environmental Science Magnet School
Anne Darling Elementary
Horace Mann Elementary
Olinder Elementary
Washington Elementary
Grant Elementary
Terrell Elementary
Willow Glen Elementary
Carson Elementary
Selma Olinder Elementary
Empire Gardens Elementary
River Glen K-8 School
Graystone Elementary
Reed Elementary
Lincoln High School
Simonds Elementary

Norovirus prevention tips:
The Center for Disease Control says to prevent noroviruses you should wash your hands carefully and thoroughly with soap and water and always wash your hands before eating, preparing or handling food.

They also say you can use hand sanitizers but they should not be used as a substitute for hand washing.

Those who fear they have been in contact with a norovirus should clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces. Laundry should also be paid close attention to and washed thoroughly.

Click here for more tips on how to protect yourself and your family from noroviruses.
