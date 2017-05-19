Over 400 students, 17 South Bay schools affected by virus

There are new numbers out Friday on the stomach virus spreading in the South Bay.17 Schools in San Jose now have students sick with a stomach virus. More than 420 children have been reported ill.Symptoms usually only last about 24 to 48 hours. The district is having each campus sanitized daily. More than two-dozen cases have been also reported in Santa Cruz.The Center for Disease Control says to prevent noroviruses you should wash your hands carefully and thoroughly with soap and water and always wash your hands before eating, preparing or handling food.They also say you can use hand sanitizers but they should not be used as a substitute for hand washing.Those who fear they have been in contact with a norovirus should clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces. Laundry should also be paid close attention to and washed thoroughly.