Vaping is on the rise; according to the American Lung Association the use of e-cigarettes among teens has risen 900 percent since 2011.
In Marin County, officials have seen a rise health issues related to vaping. Paige Brown-Kelly, respiratory therapist at Marin General Hospital spoke with ABC7 News about vaping.
Watch the media player above for the full interview.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on vaping.
Respiratory therapist speaks about vaping dangers
VAPING
More vaping
HEALTH & FITNESS
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
More News