Santa Clara Co. health officials unveil new 'flu shot' program at libraries

Despite the warm weather conditions, flu season has arrived in the Bay Area, and with it, concerns over how hard it could impact local communities. But, a newly-announced program in Santa Clara County could help protect residents from falling ill to the virus. (KGO-TV)

By
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) --
Despite the warm weather conditions, flu season has arrived in the Bay Area, and with it, concerns over how hard it could impact local communities. But, a newly-announced program in Santa Clara County could help protect residents from falling ill to the virus.

Public health officials are teaming up with the library district to offer free flu shots for adults during the month of October. These one-day clinics will be held at five different libraries throughout the county. Residents who have battled the flu in the past hope that others will take advantage of the offer.

"Your body aches, you've got the fever and you're sweating," says Kimberley Navabpour, Campbell resident. "You can't breathe, you just feel awful."

The plan to host flu shot clinics in libraries is a first for Santa Clara County, but the idea seems to make a lot of sense. In fact, more than 10,000 people visit the county's libraries on a daily basis.

"This so much fits the definition of what we want our libraries to be," says Santa Clara County Librarian Nancy Howe. "It's a vital place for improving for life and providing access to what you need."

So far, county officials say no one has been admitted to the ICU, or died as a result of the flu. However, medical providers have stressed it's still early in the season, and that a number of their patients have already reported flu-like symptoms.

Dr. Lisa Hernandez, Santa Clara County's deputy health officer, says it's important for community members to be pro-active in the fight against the flu.

"We want to make sure that people start thinking about how to protect themselves early before they're sick," says Hernandez. "The flu shot takes about two weeks to become effective."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting a flu vaccine before the end of October, whenever possible.
2017 Schedule for Flu Shot Clinics

Tuesday, October 3rd - Milpitas Library : 1-3:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 5th - Campbell Library: 1-3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 10th - Cupertino Library: 1 - 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 17th - Gilroy Library: 1- 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 26th - Morgan Hill Library: 1 - 3:30 p.m.
