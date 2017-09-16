Scientists say bald men are seen as more attractive

There's a new study that the folically challenged are going to like.According to researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, hair is greatly overrated.Scientists there found bald men are perceived more attractive, confident, and dominant.The team asked both male and female students to rate a series of photos in all three of those categories.They say the men without hair, whether natural or shaved, were the clear winner.The students also thought the bald guys were at least an inch taller than those with luscious locks.