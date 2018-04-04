HEALTH & FITNESS

Eating pasta could help you lose weight, study suggests

EMBED </>More Videos

A recent study suggests pasta can help you lose weight. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
TORONTO --
Can pasta actually help you lose weight? A new study suggests it can.

The growing popularity of low-carb diets has many people tossing the tortellini, but Canadian scientists said the Italian staple has been wrongly vilified.

Researchers at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto said pasta's low glycemic index means it breaks down very slowly in the body.

That makes you feel fuller longer, meaning you will likely eat less frequently.

"The study found that pasta didn't contribute to weight gain or increase in body fat," said lead author Dr. John Sievenpiper in a statement. "In fact analysis actually showed a small weight loss. So contrary to concerns, perhaps pasta can be part of a healthy diet such as a low GI diet."

The study looked at 30 randomized controlled trials with nearly 2,500 participants who ate pasta roughly three times per week instead of other forms of carbs, and were following what is considered to be a healthy low glycemic index diet.

Researchers saw a one-half kilogram drop in weight in participants over the 12-week trial.

The study was published in the BMJ Open journal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfoodpastadiethealthy livingstudyhealthu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Consumer Reports: The dangers of kratom supplements
CDC: Drug-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' pose growing threat
Prince Philip admitted to hospital for hip surgery
'Condom snorting' trend could make your teen sick
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Tesla crash in September showed similarities to fatal Mountain View accident
TIMELINE: Nasim Aghdam's movements leading up to YouTube HQ shooting
YouTube shooting suspect's family says they warned police ahead of attack
Female employee attacked in UC Berkeley bathroom
Mountain View police talked to YouTube shooter before incident, noticed nothing disturbing
SFPD officer sentenced to 9 months for hit-and-run
Fremont firefighters help rebuild well house where man fell in
Consumer Reports: The dangers of kratom supplements
Show More
MLK remembered at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral
What we know about the YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam
Investigators continue digging into YouTube shooting suspect's background
Subway station taking shape below streets of San Francisco
YouTube shooting prompts safety concerns in Silicon Valley
More News