COSMETIC SURGERY

Surgeons' group: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure

EMBED </>More Videos

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons say the Brazilian Butt Lift is the most dangerous form of plastic surgery.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons say the Brazilian butt lift is the most dangerous form of plastic surgery.

The organization says one in 3,000 patients die as a result from having the surgery.

Many people undergo the butt lift to get a more shapely figure like Kim Kardashian or Nicki Minaj.

RELATED: Backside enhancement moves to forefront

The surgery combines liposuction with fat grafting.

Plastic surgeon Urmen Desai, M.D., explains what can go wrong. "Some surgeons are injecting a little too deep. There are some important veins that bring blood from the lower aspect of the legs back into the heart, into the lungs," he said.

Click here for more videos and stories about cosmetic surgery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcosmetic surgerydoctorsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COSMETIC SURGERY
SF doctor warns of adverse effects associated with vaginal rejuvenation procedures
Microblading eyebrows can lead to infection
Mom gets 9 surgeries to look like Melania Trump
Houston surgery patient wakes up to missing belly button
More cosmetic surgery
HEALTH & FITNESS
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
New Bayview growers market debuts Saturday
Nearly 5-pound tumor removed from 10-year-old South Bay girl
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News