BROCK TURNER

Hearing postponed on recall of Judge Aaron Persky over Stanford sex assault case

This is an undated image of Judge Persky. (KGO-TV)

by Janine De la Vega
SAN JOSE Calif. (KGO) --
A hearing seeking to recall California Judge Aaron Persky for his handling of the Standford sexual assault case involving swimmer Brock Turner is underway was postponed until Monday.

RELATED: Controversy follows judge in Brock Turner case

The basic dispute revolves around whether the Santa Clara County Registrar's Office or California's Secretary of State has jurisdiction over the petition drive to remove Judge Aaron Persky from his seat.

The County Registrar's Office already approved the recall campaign to start collecting signatures.

However, Persky recently filed a lawsuit saying the county shouldn't have a say and that he believes it's the state's decision. Persky's lawsuit has put a halt to the petition drive. Those behind the recall campaign say it's taking time away for them to collect signatures.

If this case isn't resolved by Sept. 1, the recall won't appear on the spring ballot.

All the judges in Santa Clara County have recused themselves in the case because they work with Persky.

Persky was targeted for recall after he sentenced former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting an intoxicated, unconscious woman on campus. The sentence was widely criticized for being too lenient.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Brock Turner.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sex crimesex assaultBrock Turnersex crimessanta clara countycourt casejailsentencingprotestwomen's healthviolence against womensocietyStanford UniversitySan JoseSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Brock Turner released from jail in Santa Clara County
Inside look at jail cell where Brock Turner served 3-month sentence
VIDEO: Santa Clara Co. sheriff discusses Brock Turner's time in jail, release
Victim writes letter in ex-Stanford swimmer sexual assault case
BROCK TURNER
Temporary restraining order filed in recall of Judge Persky campaign
Recall effort for Judge Aaron Persky moves forward
'Scary path' to be replaced at Stanford to protect students
Stanford making 'scary path' safer
More Brock Turner
Top Stories
Permit approved for right-wing rally at SF's Crissy Field
Former CIA agent wants to buy Twitter to kick Trump off
Travel warning issued for Mexico over increase in violent crimes
11-year-old girl burned during sleepover: 'I can't be angry'
Secret message found in Cal professors resignation letter to Trump
Crowds try their luck for massive $700M Powerball jackpot
FULL LIST: Counter demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley rallies
President Trump salutes American Legion during speech
Show More
South Pasadena dad sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in son's killing
Lake County deputy dies in patrol car crash
Boy who had heart transplant dies on first day of school
ESPN broadcaster Robert Lee taken off game due to name
Navy relieves commander of 7th Fleet after string of accidents
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
More Photos