WILDFIRE

Heartbreak in Oregon: Wildfire scars beloved Columbia Gorge

EMBED </>More Videos

A fast-moving wildfire chewing through Oregon's forestland is threatening more than homes and people - it is also devouring the beloved Columbia Gorge, the heart of the state's nature-loving identity. (Photo submitted to KGO-TV by Jeremy Scott)

TROUTDALE, Ore. --
A fast-moving wildfire chewing through Oregon's forestland is threatening more than homes and people.

It's also devouring the beloved Columbia Gorge, the heart of the state's nature-loving identity.

Prepare NorCal: Disaster Preparedness Resources

The federally protected scenic area holds North America's largest concentration of waterfalls and is home to 800 wildflower species.

Sixteen of the wildflower species are not found anywhere else.

The home of the mighty Columbia River attracts more than 3 million tourists each year.

It is beloved by Oregonians, who flock to it in the summer.

The blaze is now more than 50 square miles.

A wildfire is seen burning in Oregon on Wednesday, September 6, 2017.


It has forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes and closed a 30-mile stretch of Interstate 84.

Authorities say it was started by a boy who set off fireworks in the forest.

A wildfire is seen burning in Oregon on Wednesday, September 6, 2017.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
wildfirebrush fireu.s. & worldOregon
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WILDFIRE
Gilroy brush fire prompts partial park closure near middle school
Firefighters continue battle against wildfire in Gilroy
Wildfires cast eerie haze over Bay Area
Fire at Lake Berryessa expands to 114 acres
More wildfire
Top Stories
House overwhelmingly passes $7.9 billion Harvey aid bill
Nancy Pelosi scolds Trump over decision to phase out DACA
Tiburon man arrested for shooting fawn, doe in his yard
Hurricanes Jose, Katia form within minutes
Mom of slain South Pasadena boy speaks out
Stolen mail found at Concord Hampton Inn being returned
Several states file lawsuit over Trump's plan to phase out DACA
Schumer calls for "immediate" vote on DREAM Act
Show More
High school students seen wearing hoods, burning cross
Hurricane Irma slams Caribbean Islands as Category 5 storm
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
Democratic leaders call for House, Senate to vote on Dream Act
BART unveils plans for transit village in Walnut Creek
More News
Top Video
Nancy Pelosi scolds Trump over decision to phase out DACA
Hurricanes Jose, Katia form within minutes
House overwhelmingly passes $7.9 billion Harvey aid bill
BART unveils plans for transit village in Walnut Creek
More Video