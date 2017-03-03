A navy pilot in Washington state may be father of the year after he built a roller coaster in his backyard for his three-year-old son.Scott Brazelton was planning to build his son Wyatt a tree house in their backyard.But, he decided to build this complex roller coaster instead, after a trip to Disneyland.He spent three months designing and building the ride under the guidance of a retired engineer who's published books about backyard coasters.It cost him about $1,300 to build. The tracks are made with mostly PVC pipe and two-by-fours put together.