HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Dad builds backyard roller coaster to help bond with son

EMBED </>More News Videos

A military dad, who missed the birth of his son has built a roller coaster in their backyard to help them bond. (KGO-TV )

A navy pilot in Washington state may be father of the year after he built a roller coaster in his backyard for his three-year-old son.

Scott Brazelton was planning to build his son Wyatt a tree house in their backyard.

But, he decided to build this complex roller coaster instead, after a trip to Disneyland.

He spent three months designing and building the ride under the guidance of a retired engineer who's published books about backyard coasters.

It cost him about $1,300 to build. The tracks are made with mostly PVC pipe and two-by-fours put together.
Related Topics:
hobbiesbuilt to lastroller coasterfamily
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Nintendo to release newest game console 'Switch'
Book lovers come together at antiquarian book fair in Oakland
Baby Giant anteater makes debut
'Toy Scout' offers cash for toys
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Highway 101 in Palo Alto reopens after dump truck crash
Colin Kaepernick opts out of contract with 49ers
Alameda Co. Deputy Michael Foley laid to rest
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Oakland makes "coolest" small, medium city list
Prius Challenge brings slow, efficient racing to Sonoma Raceway
Silicon Valley leaders gather to discuss region's future
Show More
Pence used private email to conduct state business
Oakland college defends rights for transgender students
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
Demolition of old Bay Bridge span ahead of schedule
CA Health Dept. releases report saying cellphone use may cause cancer
More News
Top Video
Oakland college defends rights for transgender students
Highway 101 in Palo Alto reopens after dump truck crash
CA Health Dept. releases report saying cellphone use may cause cancer
Silicon Valley leaders gather to discuss region's future
More Video