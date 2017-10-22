Pumpkin farmers in Oregon have found something else to do with the giant gourds they grow. They turn them into boats.
On Saturday, they took part in the 14th annual Pumpkin Regatta.
The first heat pitted growers and sponsors against each other.
There were also races for police officers, firefighters and members of the public.
The event drew thousands of people, despite heavy rain.
