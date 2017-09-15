#SanJose woman survives fall from cliff in #SantaCruz- the dramatic fall was captured by drone camera. Her story at 11pm. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/g7aV2V931H — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) September 16, 2017

This woman fell from this #cliff in #SantaCruz. See the video captured by a #drone & hear her story at 11pm. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/LVZhucMJcx — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) September 16, 2017

A San Jose woman lived to tell the tale of falling from a cliff in Santa Cruz on Labor Day.Not only did Ruri Kobayakawa survive, she suffered only bumps and bruises.Her fall was captured on video by a drone pilot. The pilot reached out to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office to find out if the woman was okay. The Sheriff's Office looked into it and found out she, miraculously, was.Kobayakawa tells ABC7 News it was easy to climb up the cliff but on her way down, she grabbed onto a place that crumbled in her hand. She hit her head as she fell and when she landed she realized how close she had come to falling into the ocean.Amazingly, she did not suffer any major injuries. In fact, she didn't think the fall was that bad until she saw the video. She's sharing her story as a warning to others.The Sheriff's Office posted the video on Facebook also as a warning to beachgoers about how dangerous the cliffs can be. A few months ago, a woman fell and died.