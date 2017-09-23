HOBBIES & INTERESTS

One inventor made a Game Boy giant enough to match his enthusiasm for the pastime.

"The Game Boy was a huge part of many peoples childhood, including my own," he said. "I was obsessed with my Game Boy as a kid."

Guinness World Records has recognized Ilhan Unal for building the world's largest Game Boy. His creation measures 31.8 inches tall, 24 inches wide and 7.8 inches deep.

"On a small Game Boy, you can just press two buttons with one finger, your thumb," Unal explained. "But on the giant Game Boy it's like, you have to use your whole hand to press a button."

The machine can play any cartridge from the original handheld gaming device, which was first released in 1989.

"There is always room for a little (or big!) nostalgia in amongst the innovation and evolution for which gaming is renowned," said Stephen Daultrey, Editor of the Guinness World Records Gamer's Edition.

Unal's device works by hooking up a smaller Game Boy in the back. He spent a week to design it and a month to build it.

His main motivation for building the record-breaking toy was simple: joy.

"I wanted to create something that would put a smile on little Ilhan's face," he said, "and hopefully on the face of anyone who is a big kid at heart."

Footage used with permission from Guinness World Records. The new Guinness World Records: Gamer's Edition 2018 is out now.
