HOME & GARDEN

Brentwood family terrorized by flock of nesting birds protected by state lawmakers

EMBED </>More Videos

A Brentwood family says their backyard is lined with bird feathers, left behind by a flock of Herons and Egrets that have nested in this tree since March. (KGO-TV )

by Lonni Rivera
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) --
At first glance, a Brentwood family seems to be living a normal life in suburbia. But an undesirable and unusual situation is impacting their everyday life.

"Dead carcasses, the fish, the eggs and the stench," Danielle Witrykus told ABC7 News.

That's because their backyard is lined with bird feathers, left behind by a flock of Herons and Egrets that have nested in this tree since March.

They make noise non-stop flying from our tree to our roof. I mean just flying from the tree onto our roof," said Witrykus.

She says they've become prisoners on their property. After contacting city officials they learned the birds are protected by state law. Biologists say their nests cannot be touched.

"This is a hazardous environment no one should be forced to live in this type of situation not for me, my husband but more so for our children," said Witrykus.

The city says they are doing all that they can and there is nothing that can be done.

Brentwood's Mayor is concerned about the potential health risk. "This is where bureaucracy and logic don't mix. This is insane," said Mayor Robert Taylor.

Mayor Taylor says the city plans to contact state fish and wildlife officials. They hope to figure out a plan to handle the problem.

Winter is right around the corner, so the birds will likely leave. But this family is worried about what they'll have to endure before these unwanted visitors finally decide to fly away.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
homebirdsbirds attackhousingchildrensafetyanimalsBrentwood
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOME & GARDEN
For sale: A 'Snow White'-inspired cottage
New Chip and Joanna Gaines line coming to Target
EXCLUSIVE: SF residents move into new units in Hunter's Point
7 on Your Side helps Concord man whose washer, dryer stopped working
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Berkeley protest victim speaks after stabbing allegations deemed false
Cal 'Free Speech Week' in jeopardy due to failure to reach requirements
Evacuations ordered after 'significant arrest' made in London terror attack
Ray wins 5th straight as Diamondbacks top Giants 3-2
Activists take to the streets ahead of DACA renewal deadline
Shu's Views: 49er and Raiders Sunday Night Football predictions
Jose strengthens to hurricane, may bring Nor'easter-like conditions to East Coast
Triple G and Canelo ready for big middleweight fight
Show More
U.C. leaders push grants to cover student DACA costs
SF mayor, police ask for help in 'Bubbles' homicide
California Democrats approve 'sanctuary state' bill
Police: Mom stabs boyfriend found naked on daughter
Woman suspected of E. Bay package thefts arrested
More News
Top Video
Berkeley protest victim speaks after stabbing allegations deemed false
Cal 'Free Speech Week' in jeopardy due to failure to reach requirements
Evacuations ordered after 'significant arrest' made in London terror attack
Activists take to the streets ahead of DACA renewal deadline
More Video