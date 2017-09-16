At first glance, a Brentwood family seems to be living a normal life in suburbia. But an undesirable and unusual situation is impacting their everyday life."Dead carcasses, the fish, the eggs and the stench," Danielle Witrykus told ABC7 News.That's because their backyard is lined with bird feathers, left behind by a flock of Herons and Egrets that have nested in this tree since March.They make noise non-stop flying from our tree to our roof. I mean just flying from the tree onto our roof," said Witrykus.She says they've become prisoners on their property. After contacting city officials they learned the birds are protected by state law. Biologists say their nests cannot be touched."This is a hazardous environment no one should be forced to live in this type of situation not for me, my husband but more so for our children," said Witrykus.The city says they are doing all that they can and there is nothing that can be done.Brentwood's Mayor is concerned about the potential health risk. "This is where bureaucracy and logic don't mix. This is insane," said Mayor Robert Taylor.Mayor Taylor says the city plans to contact state fish and wildlife officials. They hope to figure out a plan to handle the problem.Winter is right around the corner, so the birds will likely leave. But this family is worried about what they'll have to endure before these unwanted visitors finally decide to fly away.