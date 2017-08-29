AFFORDABLE HOUSING

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: San Francisco residents of Alice Griffith Housing Development move into new units

Residents of decaying Alice Griffith Housing Development in Hunters Point are moving into new accommodations just across the street. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Residents of decaying Alice Griffith Housing Development in Hunters Point are moving into new accommodations just across the street. It is a milestone of a private-city project to transform the southeastern part of San Francisco.

The groundbreaking was two years ago, and now 70 families have already moved in.

The old 256 unit complex will be replaced one-for-one in the new facilities.

Maurice Branch just moved last week to one of the new units, and says he can now breathe a little easier. "I don't know what heaven is but I got a taste of it you know," he said.

By 2022, there will be over 1,000 apartments built in the neighborhood by developer FivePoint, with 30-percent of the units slated for affordable housing.

It's all part of a larger blueprint, part of the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard and Candlestick public-private development plan.

The area around the old ballpark will become a complex of 12,000 new homes, hotels, retail stores and parks.

Once all of the units of the new Alice Griffith developments are built, this will become one of the biggest generators of affordable housing in the city.
