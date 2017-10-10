NORTH BAY FIRES

How to help wildfire victims: Everything you need to know

EMBED </>More Videos

Want to help after a disaster? Follow these tips to maximize your impact. (Ben Margot/AP Photo)

Wildfires have devastated communities in California, killing at least 10 people, forcing evacuations and burning homes to the ground as they scorch tens of thousands of acres.

If you would like to help those affected by the fires, here's what you should keep in mind.

Offer help right now

Facebook has launched its crisis center for several areas affected by the fire. There, you can see the specific requests for help that individuals are asking for and coordinate with them to meet their needs.

Give cash, not supplies
Most charities prefer monetary donations, especially if you do not live near the affected area. These are more flexible and cause less of a strain on the charity, allowing them to help more, USAID explained.

"Unlike material donations, cash involves no transportation costs, shipping delays, or customs fees. It also enables relief organizations to spend more time providing aid by spending less time managing goods," the organization explained on its website.

If you are able to personally deliver supplies to charities, look for items they specifically request.

Check the charity

Before you donate to a charity, make sure you know where your aid is going. The Center for International Disaster Information recommends checking with a charity monitoring organization like GiveWell, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or the Better Business Bureau before donating.

Make sure your donation is secure by going through an organization's official website or sending a check in the mail. Charity Navigator says you should never donate over the phone, email or unknown social media pages, as these are easier for scammers to target.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
donationscharitiesvolunteerismsocietywildfirefireNorth Bay FiresCalifornia
Load Comments
NORTH BAY FIRES
Napa County officials give update on deadly wildfires -- WATCH LIVE
Crews battling 1-acre vegetation fire in San Rafael
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Napa County officials give update on deadly wildfires -- WATCH LIVE
AMBER Alert issued for abducted girl from San Leandro
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
PHOTOS: Deadly fires burn in Napa, Calistoga areas
Hero helps save residents from fire in Santa Rosa
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
Evacuations expand as North Bay Fires rage
Crews battling 1-acre vegetation fire in San Rafael
Show More
North Bay fires causing dangerous air quality in Bay Area
10 fire-related deaths confirmed as North Bay blazes continue
North Bay hospitals evacuate patients, prepare for worst as fires rage on
Texas Tech University officer shot and killed, suspect in custody
Napa animal shelter becomes safe haven for pets during raging wildfires
More News
Top Video
Napa County officials give update on deadly wildfires -- WATCH LIVE
Evacuations expand as North Bay Fires rage
In their words: Wildfire evacuees describe the devastation in their communities
Go on the front lines with first responders during North Bay wildfires
More Video