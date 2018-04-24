Immediate Evacuation in Concord due to structure fire

The Concord Police Department has issued an evacuation order due to a structure fire on Galindo Street. People living in the Renaissance Apartments are being told to leave the building and walk to the Todos Santos Plaza.
The fire is burning in a structure under construction across the street from the Renaissance Apartments. The cause of the fire is not known.
This story is breaking. Check here for updates as they become available.
concordapartment fireConcord
