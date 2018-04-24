Immediate Evacuation in Concord due to structure fire

The Concord Police Department has issued an evacuation order due to a structure fire on Galindo Street. People living in the Renaissance Apartments are being told to leave the building and walk to the Todos Santos Plaza.

The fire is burning in a structure under construction across the street from the Renaissance Apartments. The cause of the fire is not known.

This story is breaking. Check here for updates as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
concordapartment fireConcord
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Allegations of witness tampering in Hillsborough murder case
WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Playoff Schedule
Thousands of women to gather in SF for PBWC 2018
Former FBI Director James Comey gets standing ovation at SF event
Loyal dog stays with lost 3-year-old until she is found
Planned Parenthood finds new home in Mountain View
VIDEO: Toronto officer faces off with driver accused of killing 10 in van incident
Spurs aim to stay alive vs. Warriors
Show More
More wireless broadband coverage coming to San Jose via light poles
SF widow's late husband's priceless Super Bowl collectibles stolen
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Toronto police say 10 dead after van plows into pedestrians
Gas line rupture at SF homeless shelter sends 14 to hospital
More News