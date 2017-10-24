Kate Steinle's dad to continue testimony in day 2 of trial

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2559754" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The trial begins in the case that ignited a national debate on sanctuary cities and illegal immigration.

Kate Steinle's father is expected back on the stand in day two of the trial for the man accused of killing her. Steinle's death on Pier 14 has been in the center of the national debate over sanctuary cities.Jim Steinle was the first witness called by the prosecution; he held back tears as he described his final moments with his daughter who was shot while they were walking together on Pier 14.During opening statements, the prosecutor picked up the gun that killed Steinle. Diana Garcia told the jury that Jose Garcia Zarate pointed the gun at Steinle. That is the key question the jury must decide, whether Garcia Zarate intended to pull the trigger."The charge is murder, in this particular context it's in the 2nd degree and what we need to show is that he intended to fire that gun," said Alex Bastian, district attorney's spokesperson.Seconds after the gun was fired Garcia Zarate threw it in the bay. His defense team contends he picked it up wrapped in a cloth, fired it accidentally and got rid of it to make it stop shooting.The gun had been stolen from a car belonging to a federal ranger four days prior to Steinle's death. That ranger will testify in the upcoming days.The trial is expected to resume at 10 a.m.