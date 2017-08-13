A fire burned nearly three acres of a campground in Lake Sonoma, a reservoir west of Healdsburg in northern Sonoma County, early Sunday morning, a Cal Fire spokeswoman confirmed.Cal Fire got a call at 12:36 a.m. and responded to the fire along with crews from Cloverdale, Healdsburg and Geyserville, Cal Fire spokeswoman Suzie Blankenship said.The fire affected the Liberty Glen campsite. It raged over 2.7 acres, the spokeswoman said. The fire was extinguished in about three hours, she said.Campers were evacuated from the campground, Blankenship said. Cal Fire did not initiate or participate in the evacuation.