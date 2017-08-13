Fire forces campers to be evacuated at Lake Sonoma

This is an undated image of a CalFire vehicle. (KGO-TV)

LAKE SONOMA, Calif. --
A fire burned nearly three acres of a campground in Lake Sonoma, a reservoir west of Healdsburg in northern Sonoma County, early Sunday morning, a Cal Fire spokeswoman confirmed.

Cal Fire got a call at 12:36 a.m. and responded to the fire along with crews from Cloverdale, Healdsburg and Geyserville, Cal Fire spokeswoman Suzie Blankenship said.

The fire affected the Liberty Glen campsite. It raged over 2.7 acres, the spokeswoman said. The fire was extinguished in about three hours, she said.

Campers were evacuated from the campground, Blankenship said. Cal Fire did not initiate or participate in the evacuation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
cal firecampcampingevacuationfirefirefightersHealdsburg
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Charlottesville tries to recover after deadly white supremacy march
South Bay couple wins half a million dollars in Mega Millions
VIDEO: 7 ways to rock Outside Lands like a pro
7 displaced after vehicle crashes into duplex
HBO accuses hackers of trying to 'generate media attention'
Protesters in SF, Oakland denounce white nationalism
Bruno Mars donates $1M from concert to Flint water crisis
US military says 2 American soldiers killed in Iraq
Show More
Ex-preschool teacher sentenced for sexually abusing 3-year-old's
What we know about the violent clashes and car-ramming in Charlottesville
Trump calls Guam governor, predicts 'tenfold' jump in tourism
Suspect identified in Charlottesville rally crash
Tribe Called Quest cancels Outside Lands show again
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent clash in Virginia as counter protesters face off with white nationalists
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
PHOTOS: 40th Annual SF Marathon
Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful
More Photos