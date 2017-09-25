Fast-moving brush fire burning near Anaheim-Corona border prompts evacuations

Firefighters are battling a fast-moving brush fire burning along the 91 Freeway near the border of Anaheim and Corona on Monday. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Firefighters battled a fast-moving brush fire burning along the 91 Freeway near the border of Anaheim and Corona Monday afternoon, which prompted evacuations.

The brush fire, officially named the Canyon Fire, was reported near the eastbound 91 at Kohl Canyon Road, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The acreage was first estimated at 25-30 acres and within hours exploded to 1,400 acres, according to fire officials. It was 5 percent contained.

Evacuations were issued for streets in Corona: Dominguez Ranch, San Alamada Road, San Ponte Road, San Viscaya Circle, San Sebastian Circle, San Ramon, San Alvarado, Mt. Elena Circle, Mt. Tesoro, Mt. Palmas and Mt. Cantara.

Dominguez Ranch Road was closed at Green River Road to incoming traffic. By 7 p.m., evacuation orders were expanded to areas south of Green River Road from the 91 Freeway to Trudy Lane at Orchard Glen.

In a tweet, Anaheim Fire and Rescue stated that Dominguez Ranch was evacuated with an estimated 300 homes and totaled about 1,000 to 1,200 residents.

A shelter was set up at Corona High School, 1150 W. 10th St.

The Corona Fire Department also tweeted that Adams Elementary School, Cesar Chavez Academy, Coronita Elementary School and Prado View Elementary School would be closed Tuesday.

By 4:30 p.m., the winds shifted and caused the fire to burn back toward the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. Firefighters were burning fuel along the freeway near the roadway to keep the blaze from spreading into the area.

There were more than 150 firefighters on the ground, along with five water-dropping helicopters and three fixed-wing aircrafts, authorities said.

Traffic was heavily impacted as Caltrans officials closed three of seven lanes on the eastbound 91 just east of Coal Canyon Road.
The blaze was moving so quickly, it was making its way into Chino Hills State Park from Pipeline Road.



Orange County Fire Authority officials said over 100 firefighters were battling the blaze from the ground. Five water-dropping helicopters and three fixed wing planes were assisting in the firefight from the air.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.
