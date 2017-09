Firefighters are battling a fire sparked by lightning this morning near the El Corte de Madera Creek Preserve west of Woodside in San Mateo County.County emergency officials issued an alert at 7:26 a.m. about a fire seen in the hills near Skyline Boulevard and Bear Gulch Road.Fire crews are in the area and aircraft will be assisting in the efforts to extinguish the blaze, county officials said.