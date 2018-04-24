Livermore police searching for home invasion robbery suspect

Livermore police this afternoon are investigating a home invasion robbery where the suspect may be hiding inside a residence. (KGO-TV)

LIVERMORE, Calif. --
Livermore police this afternoon are investigating a home invasion robbery where the suspect may be hiding inside a residence.

Police asked people to avoid the area of Wagoner Drive and Coronado Way at about 12:30 p.m.

They wrote on Twitter at 1:20 p.m. that they are "working on a peaceful resolution" with the suspect.

Sources tell ABC7 News they believe the suspect is armed with a rifle and are using drones to gather information at the scene.

