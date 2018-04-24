It is 2pm and we are continuing to negotiate for a peaceful resolution. — Livermore PD (@LivermorePolice) April 24, 2018

Livermore PD investigating home invasion robbery. Suspect possibly hiding inside a residence. Officers working on peaceful resolution. — Livermore PD (@LivermorePolice) April 24, 2018

Livermore PD is currently working an incident in the area of Wagoner Dr and Coronado Way. Please avoid the area. We will provide updates as we can. pic.twitter.com/Xc8XLUlWKH — Livermore PD (@LivermorePolice) April 24, 2018

Livermore police this afternoon are investigating a home invasion robbery where the suspect may be hiding inside a residence.Police asked people to avoid the area of Wagoner Drive and Coronado Way at about 12:30 p.m.They wrote on Twitter at 1:20 p.m. that they are "working on a peaceful resolution" with the suspect.Sources tell ABC7 News they believe the suspect is armed with a rifle and are using drones to gather information at the scene.