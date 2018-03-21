Lockdown lifted at Oakland school after student brought gun to school

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --A student at Fremont High School in Oakland is now in custody for allegedly bringing a loaded gun onto campus on Wednesday.
The incident prompted a brief lockdown.
Oakland Unified School police at Fremont High where a student was found with a loaded gun. pic.twitter.com/kmAAJQyys4— Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) March 21, 2018
District officials say the student was being questioned on another matter, when they were asked if they had a weapon.
The student began acting suspiciously, according to officials, and that's when officers located the loaded gun in the students waistband.
Investigators say there was no indication of a threat to any individual student of the campus.
The students name and age haven't been released.
