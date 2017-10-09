Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes San Jose area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --A magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit the San Jose area Monday evening, according to the USGS.
The quake struck 12 miles east of San Jose at 5:53 p.m. It was initially reported as a magnitude 4.4, but was later downgraded to a 4.1.
There were no immediate reports of damage of injuries.
No further details were immediately available.
Did we really need an #earthquake today?? pic.twitter.com/SFxNOPE3Hf— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) October 10, 2017
#BREAKING #Earthquake in the South Bay.— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) October 10, 2017
Magnitude: 4.4
5:53PM PDT pic.twitter.com/6T58Nbne8H
and now, this. #earthquake in #sanjose!! from @USGS: M 4.4 - 14km ESE of Alum Rock, California #breaking— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) October 10, 2017