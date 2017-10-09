EARTHQUAKE

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes San Jose area

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit the San Jose area Monday evening, according to the USGS. (U.S. Geological Survey)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit the San Jose area Monday evening, according to the USGS.

The quake struck 12 miles east of San Jose at 5:53 p.m. It was initially reported as a magnitude 4.4, but was later downgraded to a 4.1.

There were no immediate reports of damage of injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

