SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --A man is facing two felony counts after investigators say he hid a camera in the bathroom of a Santa Cruz coffee shop.
Sage Savage is being charged with sexual exploitation of a child and burglary.
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Deputies say the camera was the size of a USB charger and was plugged into an outlet facing a toilet.
An employee found the device which investigators say had recorded 12 people, including children.
Detectives were able to identify Savage as the suspect.
Investigators say a search of his home turned up more evidence linking him to the camera.