Man accused of placing hidden camera in Santa Cruz cafe bathroom facing felony charges

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is facing two felony counts after investigators say he hid a camera in the bathroom of a Santa Cruz coffee shop. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
A man is facing two felony counts after investigators say he hid a camera in the bathroom of a Santa Cruz coffee shop.

Sage Savage is being charged with sexual exploitation of a child and burglary.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Deputies say the camera was the size of a USB charger and was plugged into an outlet facing a toilet.

RELATED: Bay Area's first female sheriff faces complaints of past sexual harassment

An employee found the device which investigators say had recorded 12 people, including children.

Detectives were able to identify Savage as the suspect.

Investigators say a search of his home turned up more evidence linking him to the camera.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
coffeesanta cruz countybathroomvideo camerahidden cameracrimeSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man accused of planning terrorist attack in Cleveland had SF travel plans
Crews continue battling County Fire near Lake Berryessa
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
World Cup: Brazil advances to QFs with 2-0 win over Mexico
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Construction site security guard shot, killed in SF
LeBron's first Lakers game against Warriors will be in San Jose
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude quake near Rohnert Park
Show More
Three new traffic laws in effect to improve California roads
PHOTOS: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa
This teen is warning others about dangers of fireworks after losing his fingers and eye
Report: Car burglaries on the rise in Marin County
Family visiting SF says hospital charged $18K to treat baby with bottle, nap
More News