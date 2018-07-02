A man is facing two felony counts after investigators say he hid a camera in the bathroom of a Santa Cruz coffee shop.Sage Savage is being charged with sexual exploitation of a child and burglary.Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Deputies say the camera was the size of a USB charger and was plugged into an outlet facing a toilet.An employee found the device which investigators say had recorded 12 people, including children.Detectives were able to identify Savage as the suspect.Investigators say a search of his home turned up more evidence linking him to the camera.