Man saved moments before being hit by train

EMBED </>More Videos

Heading to the train station instead of drunk driving is always a good idea but you still need to be careful.

SYDNEY, Australia (KGO) --
Heading to the train station instead of drunk driving is always a good idea, but you still need to be careful.

This heart-stopping surveillance video captured the moment a drunk man fell onto the tracks at a train station in Sydney, Australia.

Another commuter rushes to his aid, pulling the man to safety as the train tried to stop.

It happened June 7. Officials released the video as part of a campaign to highlight the need for commuters to be careful on the platform.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
train safetytrainsrescueu.s. & worldsurveillance videobuzzworthyaustralia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News