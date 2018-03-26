Man wanted for punching, taunting 5-year-old boy on the subway in Brooklyn

Police say the boy and his mother were on a southbound G train Saturday in New York, approaching the Bergen Street station at about 4:25 p.m., when he was assaulted.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Police are searching for the attacker who punched a 5-year-old boy riding the subway in Brooklyn.

The suspect punched the boy in the face and taunted him before fleeing the train at the station, police said.

The victim sustained bruising and swelling on the left side of his face. He was taken to NYU Langone Health Cobble Hill where was treated and released

The suspect is described as a male black, 20 years-old, short black hair, mustache, 6'0" tall, 160 lbs., with a medium build. He was last seen wearing an olive colored long sleeve shirt, black jacket, black sneakers and beige cargo pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
