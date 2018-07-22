Memorial service for Missouri boating accident victims

The "black box" of a duck boat that sank in a Missouri lake is now in the hands of federal investigators. (WLS)

BRANSON, Mo. --
A memorial service is underway for the people killed when a tourist boat sank in a Missouri lake.

The service will be held Sunday afternoon at the College of the Ozarks, near Table Rock Lake, where the duck boat sank Thursday, killing 17 people. The accident happened as winds approached hurricane strength.

RELATED: What we know about Branson duck boat accident victims

Nine of the people who died were part of one Indiana family. Online fundraisers had raised more than $400,000 for their funeral expenses by Sunday afternoon.

Two GoFundMe campaigns are underway for the Coleman family, who lost three generations in the duck boat accident.

RELATED: 9 family members among the 17 dead in duck boat accident

GoFundMe spokeswoman Katherine Cichy says it's verified one campaign that's raising money. Ingrid Coleman Douglas tells The Indianapolis Star a second campaign is also legitimate.

Others killed were from Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois.
