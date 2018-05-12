Mill Valley police chase ends in arrest for stolen vehicle

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

MILL VALLEY, Calif. --
Mill Valley police arrested an Oakland man on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle after a pursuit ended Thursday.

Police responded around 5:55 p.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Magee Avenue. The vehicle was heading toward the downtown area.

Police found the vehicle at Throckmorton and Miller avenues but the driver allegedly failed to yield and drove onto Shoreline Highway and southbound U.S. Highway 101.

Marin County sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers joined the pursuit that led to San Francisco where the driver tried to flee on foot, police said.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Robert Koichi Maynard, was a parolee at large with a warrant for his arrest, and he was booked in the Marin County Jail for possessing a stolen vehicle, evading police and the arrest warrant, according to police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasearrestauto theftpolicewarrant arrestsMill Valley
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News