A Texas mother who allegedly abandoned an hours-old baby who was later found alive and covered in ants has been charged.Sidney Woytasczyk, 21, is charged with child abandonment and faces up to 20 years behind bars.Authorities say Woytasczyk claims she didn't know she was pregnant, but they believe she knew she was pregnant and was trying to hide it from her boyfriend."We believe that she was trying to hide the fact that she was pregnant and gave birth from her boyfriend," said Sergeant Matt Ferguson, of the Child Abuse division of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.In fact, investigators said Woytasczyk went so far as to have the baby by herself in the kitchen and then attempted to clean up the area afterward.Last week, the man claiming to be the father testified he had no idea the mother was pregnant. At this point, officials say it does not appear Deandre Skillern played any part in the child's abandonment.According to authorities, Woytasczyk had the baby in her kitchen and placed it outside because she was worried the child would come between her and her boyfriend.A neighbor discovered the baby and took video showing the newborn, delivered about six hours before, lying naked and alone on the ground.In court, graphic evidence was presented as investigators said the umbilical cord was ripped, causing the baby to have a bacterial infection."Because how the child was found, the child was found unprotected, exposed to, almost to the brink of possibly being deceased," said Dan-Phi Nguyen, with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.Skillern has taken a DNA test, the results of which have not been determined. He reportedly wants custody, as does the baby's maternal grandmother.CPS has temporary custody of the child but could determine in the next weeks who the baby girl will live with.If you'd like to donate items for the baby, you can contact Mary Votaw at 832-454-4163. You can also contact Be a Resource(BEAR) at 713-940-3087. You can specify that the items are for this baby, but they also have thousands of other children in need, so you can donate for those children as well