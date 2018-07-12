Coroner's office says mother drowned her two children before hanging herself

EMBED </>More Videos

The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office says that Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez mother drowned her two children, before hanging herself on Monday in Reedley. (KFSN)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. --
The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office says that Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez drowned her two children, before hanging herself on Monday in Reedley.

TAKE ACTION: What to do if you suspect someone is suicidal

The Reedley Police Department says that after returning from work, Diaz-Nunez's husband discovered that his 32-year-old wife had killed their 4-year-old boy and 21-month-old girl in a bathtub.

RELATED: Mother and children found dead in Reedley apartment
EMBED More News Videos

Police have identified the mother and her two children found dead inside a Reedley apartment complex.



Officers found Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez lying in an adjacent bedroom on the floor after she was cut down and laid on the floor by her husband.

The Reedley Police Department says their investigation revealed through interviews that Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez had been suffering recently from depression.

Officers have not had any prior contact with her or her family.

If you or a loved one are dealing with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, here are some organizations that offer help and hope.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder suicideu.s. & worldcrimesuicidechild deathchild killedCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hundreds show up for Build-A-Bear 'Pay Your Age' Day deal in San Jose
Update: Build-A-Bear closes lines for 'Pay Your Age' Day
1 killed in construction accident at preschool parking lot in Palo Alto
3-year-old boy struck in head by bullet fragments in Oakland
Suspected Golden State Killer to make court appearance in Sacramento
Mom tried to sell 2-year-old daughter for sex for $1,200
Charges against Stormy Daniels dismissed after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
Show More
Crews make progress containing County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa
Baby dies from meningitis, possibly from unvaccinated person
Trump declares NATO a 'fine-tuned machine' at end of summit
Child molester slain by fellow inmate at California prison
Tekashi69 arrested, accused of choking fan at Galleria Mall
More News