Motorcyclist spotted riding without helmet dies in Vallejo crash

A motorcyclist died of his injuries at the scene of a solo crash in Vallejo Saturday night, police said.Officers saw the man driving his motorcycle erratically, without a helmet, around 10:12 p.m. in the area of Winchester Street and Sonoma Boulevard, according to police.The officers tried to stop him, but he zoomed off on his motorcycle, losing the officers, police said.After checking the area, the officers found that the man had hit a fence at the corner of Fifth Street and Solano Avenue, according to police. The officers called medics to minister to the motorcyclist, but he died as a result of his injuries, police said.It appears that the motorcyclist was trying to make a left turn onto Jersey Street but was going too fast to negotiate the turn, according to a preliminary investigation, police said.