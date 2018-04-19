Mountain View police find missing 11-year-old

Mountain View Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday morning. (FILE -- Missing girl Diana Flores-Leiva of Mountain View, California.)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. --
Mountain View officials announced they found a missing 11-year-old after she had gone missing earlier this week.
