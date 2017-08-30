The wildfire in Butte County roared overnight consuming homes and forcing more evacuations.It's been burning since Tuesday afternoon near Oroville north of Sacramento and has destroyed at least ten homes and 20 other buildings.Cal fire investigators say they arrested a man from Oroville who they believe ignited the fire.They say he recklessly started an illegal campfire.Flames have scorched nearly 4-square-miles and threatened 500 structures.There are currently two evacuation centers for residents under an evacuation warning.