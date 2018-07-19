MARIPOSA COUNTY

New mandatory evacuation order issued as Ferguson Fire continues to spread

EMBED </>More Videos

The fire has burned 21,041 acres and at this point is only 7 percent contained. (KFSN)

By and Cristina Davies
MARIPOSA COUNTY --
Firefighters are dealing with more challenges as the fast-moving Ferguson Fire continues to engulf more land in Mariposa County.

Thursday afternoon fire officials issued a mandatory evacuation for the El Portal Trailer Court and asked residents to evacuate as soon as possible. Other areas that are currently under a mandatory evacuation include Incline Road from Foresta Bridge to the last BLM campground, Jerseydale at Mariposa Pines, Cedar Lodge at Indian Flat Campground, Savage's Trading Post, and Sweetwater ridge.

Crews are now nearly a week into battling the growing wildfire and triple-digit temperatures will be one of their biggest obstacles.

Officials are also expecting erratic winds and potential thunderstorms Thursday afternoon which will affect their fight. The latest numbers show the fire has grown again overnight, consuming more than 21,041 acres. However, they are gaining some ground with a containment line now expanding around seven-percent of the wildfire.

The fire is moving slowly north on Ferguson Ridge, and down into Sweetwater Creek. Crews successfully set up containment lines from west of Indian Flat to Cedar Lodge. They also controlled the spread along Cold Creek.



Right now, Highway 140 at Briceburg remains closed in Mariposa County to the Yosemite National Park gate. Visitors to Yosemite should enter through the Highway 41 gate outside of Oakhurst.

More than 2,100 firefighters are battling the blaze and we're told more resources are on the way. That's good news, especially since many firefighters are working 16 hours shifts.

Alex Olow with the U.S. Forest Service said, "We're five to six days into this fire now, a lot of these guys have been here since day one so they are getting a little tired. They do get their work-rest cycles, we get them out of the mountain. They get their rest, they get fed, and right back out."
This past Saturday, Cal Fire employee Braden Varney was killed when his bulldozer rolled down a steep mountain ridge. Wednesday, it was reported that two other firefighters had also been injured. One suffered a broken leg and the other heat-related medical issues-- both are expected to be ok.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirecal firefiremariposa countyfirefightersfire departmentsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARIPOSA COUNTY
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Drones helping to fight wildfires in California
Fire crews making slow progress towards stopping Ferguson Fire
Ferguson Fire continues slow march forward
Crews continue to fight to keep Ferguson Fire away from Yosemite
More mariposa county
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News