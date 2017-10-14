New mandatory evacuations in Sonoma Valley - WATCH LIVE



7th St East from E Napa St to Denmark St.

North side of Denmark St from 7th St E to Napa Rd.

8th St E north of Denmark St.

E MacArthur St east of 7th St E

Quail Run Way, Hamblin Rd

#breaking Homes burning on Castle Rd. In Sonoma Valley. Mandatory Evacs. Issued. pic.twitter.com/ekC0IbG6IP — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) October 14, 2017

Raging wildfires burning in the North Bay triggered new mandatory evacuations in Sonoma Valley, and officials are telling residents to leave the following locations immediately:At least 400 homes are affected by these new mandatory evacuations.The wind in the area is blowing very hard, creating a firestorm. The fire is coming down the hill near Castle Road near homes. Several properties on the road were engulfed in flames.The wildfire is burning near the Sonoma Town Square, and firefighters are at the scene working to keep the fire from spreading any farther.Firefighters are in driveways to try and protect other homes from being destroyed.