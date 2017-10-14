NORTH BAY FIRES

New mandatory evacuations in Sonoma Valley - WATCH LIVE

EMBED </>More Videos

Raging wildfires burning in the North Bay triggered new mandatory evacuations in Sonoma Valley, and officials are telling residents to get out immediately. (KGO)

by Cornell Barnard
SONOMA VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
LIVE VIDEO: Watch live reports on the North Bay Fire now on ABC7

Raging wildfires burning in the North Bay triggered new mandatory evacuations in Sonoma Valley, and officials are telling residents to leave the following locations immediately:


  1. 7th St East from E Napa St to Denmark St.

  2. North side of Denmark St from 7th St E to Napa Rd.

  3. 8th St E north of Denmark St.

  4. E MacArthur St east of 7th St E

  5. Quail Run Way, Hamblin Rd


LIST: Current North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelter locations
At least 400 homes are affected by these new mandatory evacuations.

The wind in the area is blowing very hard, creating a firestorm. The fire is coming down the hill near Castle Road near homes. Several properties on the road were engulfed in flames.

The wildfire is burning near the Sonoma Town Square, and firefighters are at the scene working to keep the fire from spreading any farther.

Firefighters are in driveways to try and protect other homes from being destroyed.

Click on the video player above to watch Cornell Barnard's full report. Click here to follow him on Twitter for the latest updates.

Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
North Bay Firesevacuationred crosscal firefireSonomaNapa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
VIDEOS: Fast-moving wildfires overwhelm various locations in North Bay
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
NORTH BAY FIRES
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
VIDEO: 76-year-old fire chief fights to save son's home after his burnt down
Varenna Oakmont Senior Living resident describes harrowing facility evacuation
Sonoma officials hold town hall to discuss strenuous firefight in North Bay
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
VICTIMS IDENTIFIED: 14 year old among 36 dead in North Bay fires
Varenna Oakmont Senior Living resident describes harrowing facility evacuation
How to make sure your donations help fire victims not scammers
Napa Valley seniors grateful for help during fires
VIDEO: Santa Rosa resident finds missing dog after long search
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
Interactive map allows Santa Rosa residents to view burned homes
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
Show More
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
More News
Top Video
Firefighters continue brave effort to contain Calistoga wildfire
Sonoma officials hold town hall to discuss strenuous firefight in North Bay
Winemakers fight to salvage Sonoma County grape harvest
Napa Valley seniors grateful for help during fires
More Video