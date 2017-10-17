LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Baby born two days after shooting stars in 'Vegas strong' photo shoot

EMBED </>More Videos

Two days after his parents survived the Las Vegas shooting, baby Wyatt was born. Now he's the star of an inspiring photo shoot. (MBF Photography)

Baby Wyatt had not yet been born during the Las Vegas shooting, but one photographer hopes he'll be a light to the survivors and those affected by the tragedy.

Markie Coffer was ready for her baby to be born when she attended the Route 91 Harvest Musical Festival on October 1 with the baby's dad, Travis Matheson.

They were still at the concert when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. They escaped and made it to the hospital, and two days later, Wyatt arrived.

Las Vegas photographer Shiran Mariasov of MBF Photography saw their story on the news and decided to offer them a free photo shoot. She was touched by Wyatt's family's story of resiliency, which she said is reflective of the Las Vegas community.



"Las Vegas has such an amazing community of people. We take care of each other," she told ABC in an email. "Out of the darkness we are finding our light again. I hope this photo shoot reminds people of the good, resilient community we have. To all of us this family's personal story is an uplifting one."

Mariasov said she decided to incorporate lighted letters as a symbol.

"The letters I used for the photo shoot were displayed in my window after the shooting to show our support," she wrote. "I came up with the idea to use them in the photo to show that even after this horrible event Las Vegas still shines. Baby Wyatt for many is the light of our city. "

Photos courtesy of MBF Photography
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootingshootingbabyphotosbirthphotography
Load Comments
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Zappos offers to pay funeral costs for Las Vegas attack victims
HOPE: Las Vegas massacre victim wakes from coma
VIDEO: 'The Storm': Eminem takes on Trump in new video
Body of Las Vegas shooting victim Stacee Etcheber returns home to Novato
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire prompts evacuations
Crews battle wildfire next to Hwy 101 in Marin County --WATCH LIVE
Firefighters increase containment of North Bay wildfires
Warriors to welcome Rockets for season opener
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital reopens after evacuation
Family, employee who helped evacuate assisted living facility question if fire evacuation plan existed
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
Show More
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
More News
Top Video
Crews battle wildfire next to Hwy 101 in Marin County --WATCH LIVE
Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire prompts evacuations
VIDEO: Wildfire burning in Santa Cruz Mountains prompts evacuations
Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital reopens after evacuation
More Video