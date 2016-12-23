NEWS

One dead after Caltrain crashes into vehicle in Palo Alto

Emergency crews are at the scene of a fatal Caltrain crash near the San Antonio station in Palo Alto on Friday, December 23, 2016. (KGO-TV)

PALO ALTO, Calif. --
At least one person died when a vehicle was struck by a commuter train in Palo Alto Friday evening, according to Caltrain.

The vehicle was struck by northbound train No. 277 at Charleston Avenue at 5:57 p.m., Caltrain officials said.

At 6:43 p.m. they reported that one fatality has also been confirmed.

A bus bridge is running between the California Avenue and San Antonio stations, and most trains in the area are holding in place while first responders are at the scene of the crash.

Delays of more than 25 minutes have been reported for some passengers.
(Copyright 2016 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
