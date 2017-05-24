1 dead after officer-involved shooting in South San Francisco

Police say they shot and killed a man armed with a shotgun in a South San Francisco neighborhood.Police say they received a 911 call regarding a disturbance involving a firearm late Tuesday night. When officers arrived, they said they were confronted by a man standing in the street armed with a shotgun. Officers say they gave the man commands to drop the weapon, but he did not comply. Police say they shot at the suspect and he was killed. One officer received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.Authorities say there are no outstanding suspects and the neighborhood has been deemed safe.A joint investigation is being conducted by the South San Francisco Police Department and the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call the South San Francisco Police Department at 650-877-8900 or the anonymous TIP line at 650-952-2244.