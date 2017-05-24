NEWS

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in South San Francisco

South San Francisco police car, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Police say they shot and killed a man armed with a shotgun in a South San Francisco neighborhood.

Police say they received a 911 call regarding a disturbance involving a firearm late Tuesday night. When officers arrived, they said they were confronted by a man standing in the street armed with a shotgun. Officers say they gave the man commands to drop the weapon, but he did not comply. Police say they shot at the suspect and he was killed. One officer received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities say there are no outstanding suspects and the neighborhood has been deemed safe.

A joint investigation is being conducted by the South San Francisco Police Department and the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call the South San Francisco Police Department at 650-877-8900 or the anonymous TIP line at 650-952-2244.
Related Topics:
newscrimepolice shootingofficer-involved shootingSouth San Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
World landmarks pay tribute to Manchester
Police in Manchester make 3 more arrests in concert bombing
Portrait emerges of Salman Abedi, suspected Manchester bomber
Flynn hit with more subpoenas, may be held in contempt
More News
Top Stories
Passengers arrive at SFO after plane evacuation at NJ airport
Dublin Unified school board rejects proposal to build school near jail
Police in Manchester make 3 more arrests in concert bombing
Billions in unclaimed property awaits reunion with rightful owners
Alameda Unified votes unanimously to close Lum Elementary
A's ramp up security after Manchester concert attack
San Leandro restaurant employee shot during robbery
Show More
Police: Neo-Nazi converts to Islam, kills roommates who don't approve
Philly man exonerated after 24 years in prison: 'I feel wonderful'
Security concerns grow for Napa's BottleRock
Bay Area native, Indy 500 competitor talks Giants, racing, and the Bay
Passengers on flight from Manchester to SFO react to arena bombing
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
More Photos