NEWS

1 injured in plane crash near Buchanan Field Airport -- WATCH LIVE

EMBED </>More Videos

One person was injured in a plane crash near the Buchanan Field Airport in Contra Costa County Friday afternoon. (KGO-TV)

One person was injured in a plane crash near the Buchanan Field Airport in Contra Costa County this afternoon.

WATCH LIVE: Sky7 over small plane crash that left 1 injured in Concord

FAA officials said the single-engine Glastar was returning to Concord due to a mechanical problem and landed short of the runway outside the airport.

It is unknown how many people were on board the small plane.

One person injured in the crash was taken to a nearby hospital.

FAA and NTSB officials are working to investigate the cause of the crash.

A witness took to Twitter saying the plane was heading to the airport, but landed at a stop light in the area.

Watch ABC7 News at 4 p.m. for more on this developing story.
Related Topics:
newsplane crashFAAplane accidentConcord
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
New Apple campus in Cupertino evacuated due to gas leak
Man arrested at Comicon carrying guns, knives
San Jose police searching for missing 77-year-old woman
The GOP health bill's Medicaid cuts could leave millions of women uninsured
More News
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Construction workers dangle from collapsed Oakland building
Ariana Grande announces concert for Manchester victims
New Apple campus in Cupertino evacuated due to gas leak
Melania Trump wears $51K Dolce & Gabbana jacket in Sicily
13 injured after building under construction partially collapses in Oakland
San Jose police searching for missing 77-year-old woman
Police: 4 arrested after man shot during car burglary in Gilroy
Show More
Surveillance video released of suspects in stabbing of SJSU football player
Tens of thousands of people flocking to Napa for BottleRock
26 dead in attack on Egyptian Christians
Say cheese! Guide dog joins senior in yearbook photo
Bride has 92-year-old Marine uncle as her 'something blue'
More News
Top Video
Tens of thousands of people flocking to Napa for BottleRock
Guardians of the Galaxy -- Mission: BREAKOUT! opens Saturday
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Construction workers dangle from collapsed Oakland building
Police: 4 arrested after man shot during car burglary in Gilroy
More Video