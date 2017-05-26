1 injured in plane crash near Buchanan Field Airport -- WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE: Sky7 over small plane crash that left 1 injured in Concord
FAA officials said the single-engine Glastar was returning to Concord due to a mechanical problem and landed short of the runway outside the airport.
It is unknown how many people were on board the small plane.
One person injured in the crash was taken to a nearby hospital.
FAA and NTSB officials are working to investigate the cause of the crash.
A witness took to Twitter saying the plane was heading to the airport, but landed at a stop light in the area.
@bbehle @abc7newsbayarea It wasn't smoking or anything. Heading toward the airport but landed at the stop light on solano— . (@GrizzlyMayne) May 26, 2017
Watch ABC7 News at 4 p.m. for more on this developing story.