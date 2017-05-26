1 injured in plane crash near Buchanan Field Airport -- WATCH LIVE

@bbehle @abc7newsbayarea It wasn't smoking or anything. Heading toward the airport but landed at the stop light on solano — . (@GrizzlyMayne) May 26, 2017

One person was injured in a plane crash near the Buchanan Field Airport in Contra Costa County this afternoon.FAA officials said the single-engine Glastar was returning to Concord due to a mechanical problem and landed short of the runway outside the airport.It is unknown how many people were on board the small plane.One person injured in the crash was taken to a nearby hospital.FAA and NTSB officials are working to investigate the cause of the crash.A witness took to Twitter saying the plane was heading to the airport, but landed at a stop light in the area.