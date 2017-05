Train vs pedestrian in Pinole- confirmed fatality near Tennant Ave & Railroad Ave, Capitol Corridor 520 terminated. pic.twitter.com/qecnz3xAsh — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) May 18, 2017

Officials are investigating after a fatal accident involving a Capitol Corridor train occurred in Pinole this morning.Passengers can expect delays between Richmond and Martinez.It is unclear at this time when normal service will resume.