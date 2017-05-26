NEWS

13 injured after building under construction partially collapses in Oakland

Construction accident in Oakland, California, Friday, May 26, 2017. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Firefighters are at the scene of a construction accident in 3000 block of Broadway in Oakland. Authorities say 13 people are being treated for minor injuries.

Oakland Police tweeted shortly after the accident, which happened around 9:35 a.m., that no one was killed in the accident.


According to police, the building was under construction when part of the structure collapsed. It appears, police said, that workers were pouring concrete under the floor or wall that collapsed.

Cal OHSA is going to come and check out the scene.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
