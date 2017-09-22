Hearings over sinking of San Francisco's Millennium Tower begin

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The first in what is expected to be a series of hearings began Thursday at city hall over the sinking of the Millennium Tower in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood. One supervisor is asking who knew about it, when and what can now be done.
1st city hall hearing about the sinking Millennium Tower in SF. pic.twitter.com/3JqIZKMxDl— carolyn tyler (@ctylerabc7) September 22, 2016
Supervisor Peskin grills city officials about Millennium-"this isn't somebody's leaking toilet-this is a big deal" pic.twitter.com/E167qhiHAY— carolyn tyler (@ctylerabc7) September 22, 2016
