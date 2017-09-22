  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
MILLENNIUM TOWER

Hearings over sinking of San Francisco's Millennium Tower begin

The first in what is expected to be a series of hearings began Thursday at city hall over the sinking of the Millennium Tower in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The first in what is expected to be a series of hearings began Thursday at city hall over the sinking of the Millennium Tower in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood. One supervisor is asking who knew about it, when and what can now be done.

