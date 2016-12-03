Ghost Ship Fire resource page -- How to help

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The fire at the Ghost Ship art collective warehouse in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood late Friday has now claimed the lives of 36 people.
If you'd like to donate to individual GoFundMe campaigns for the victims, click the links below:
Michela Angelina Gregory
Alex Vega
Alex F. Ghassan
Andrew Ruiz
David T. Cline
Travis Hough
Donna Kellogg
Brandon Chase Wittenauer
Griffin Madden
Ara Jo
The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau has established a Family Assistance Center off Miller Avenue and 12th Street in Oakland. There will be grief counseling and resources available to those affected by this tragedy.
If you are trying to locate a loved one or need information, please call 510-382-3000 for information.
Alameda County District Attorney's Victim-witness assistance
(510)272-6180
Alameda County Behavioral Health Care Services Grief Counseling Services
(800) 260-0094
Red Cross
(510) 595-4441
Alameda County District Attorney's Office Information Tip Line
(877) 288-2882
Facebook's safety check has also been enabled: Click here to find out if people in the area are safe.
A Facebook page has been set up to help locate people who are unaccounted for.
You can also follow the Alameda County Sheriff's Office and the Oakland Police Department on Twitter for updates.
This YouCaring page has been set up for the victims and families of those affected by this fire. The Warriors, Raiders, and Athletics are also teaming up to match donations.
There is also a spreadsheet on Facebook where people have been leaving descriptions of missing loved ones and updates on whether they are missing or have been located.
JFK University Grief Counseling
JFK University Community Counseling Centers is offering counseling to those affected by the tragedy. The cost is based on sliding scale but no one will be turned away due to inability to pay. For appointments, contact the nearest center below:
Oakland JFK University Community Counseling
First Congregational Church
2501 Harrison Street
Oakland, CA
Phone: 510-444-3344
Concord JFK University Community Counseling Center
2072 Clayton Road, Suite 200
Concord, CA
Phone: 925-798-9240
Sunnyvale JFK University Community Counseling Center
572 Dunholme Way
Sunnyvale, CA
Phone: 408-524-4900
Disaster Distress Helpline
The Disaster Distress Helpline 1-800-985-5990 can provide immediate counseling to anyone who may need help in dealing with the problems caused by the massive fire in Oakland.
Pacific Center Grief Support Group
The Medical Director for Alameda County Behavioral Health says perhaps half of the missing people had ties to the local queer community. In response to the crisis, the Pacific Center for Human Growth will have an ongoing, no cost, grief and trauma support group every Saturday at 11 a.m. starting December 12, which will continue throughout 2017. The location is 2712 Telegraph Ave., Berkeley, CA. For questions, call 510-501-6535. Licensed therapists who want to help at the official family support center are asked to contact Lewing@pacificcenter.org.
