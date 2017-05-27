18 units damaged in Fremont storage facility fire

Fremont firefighters remained at the scene of a large fire at a storage facility looking for hot spots Saturday morning.Video sent in from an ABC7 News viewer showed the flames towering above the industrial area late last night just off Fremont Boulevard.The Fremont Fire Department tweeted a photo showing the destruction.The fire damaged 18 units, and they will have to undergo extensive overhauls before they can be used again. A dozen more had lesser damage.Investigators are still working to determine the cause of that fire.