NEWS

18 units damaged in Fremont storage facility fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Fremont firefighters remained at the scene of a large fire at a storage facility looking for hot spots Saturday morning. (KGO-TV)

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Fremont firefighters remained at the scene of a large fire at a storage facility looking for hot spots Saturday morning.

Video sent in from an ABC7 News viewer showed the flames towering above the industrial area late last night just off Fremont Boulevard.

The Fremont Fire Department tweeted a photo showing the destruction.

The fire damaged 18 units, and they will have to undergo extensive overhauls before they can be used again. A dozen more had lesser damage.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of that fire.
Related Topics:
newsfirefirefightersFremont
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man in custody over killing 2 in Oregon hate-speech incident
President Trump's campaign rally for June 1 in Iowa is postponed
British Airways cancels all flights from 2 London airports amid computer outage
Kushner's contacts with Russia 'never came up' at G-7 summit, says Trump adviser
More News
Top Stories
6 players charged, Napa hazing investigation continues
Man in custody over killing 2 in Oregon hate-speech incident
President Trump concludes whirlwind overseas tour
UK reduces terror threat level from 'critical' to 'severe'
Investigators work to find cause of plane crash in Concord
Chipotle says customer credit card info was stolen in April hack
VIDEO: Massive blue whale washes ashore in Bolinas
Show More
6 Napa High School football players charged in hazing scandal
2 toddlers found dead in hot car in North Texas
EXCLUSIVE: Napa County Superintendent of Schools speaks on hazing
Pilot injured in plane crash near Buchanan Field Airport
ABC7 Stars: Doctor makes a difference in Santa Clara community
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Watch incredible time lapse drawing of Warriors' Steph Curry at ABC7
Chipotle says customer credit card info was stolen in April hack
Investigators work to find cause of plane crash in Concord
6 players charged, Napa hazing investigation continues
More Video