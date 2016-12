Fire is knocked down, crews transitioning to salvage and overhaul. Fire investigator requested to the scene. — PaloAltoFire (@PaloAltoFire) December 30, 2016

Fire officials said firefighters knocked down a two-alarm fire Friday morning at a Palo Alto home.The officials said on Twitter at 5:58 a.m. that the fire in a home in the 2100 block of Louis Road was knocked down.The fire was reported on Twitter by fire officials at 5:23 a.m.