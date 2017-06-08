NEWS

DC police: We have to look at terrorism very closely' in truck crash that injured 5

One officer and two pedestrians are in critical condition, the other officer is in serious condition. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham says a weapon was recovered from the suspect's vehicle. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
Two police officers are among those who have been taken to a hospital after being struck by a pickup truck at a busy Washington DC intersection.

The officers were on bicycles when the truck swerved around a bus, striking them at 9 p.m. local time.

A traffic aide and two pedestrians were also hit -- for a total of five victims.

One officer is listed in very critical condition. The others have non-life-threatening injuries.

D.C. Metro Police Chief Peter Newsham says a weapon was recovered from the suspect's vehicle.

When asked if he could rule out terrorism Newsham replied,"We have to look at that very closely. We do not have a motive at this time."

Both the driver and another person in the vehicle have been arrested.
