Two police officers are among those who have been taken to a hospital after being struck by a pickup truck at a busy Washington DC intersection.The officers were on bicycles when the truck swerved around a bus, striking them at 9 p.m. local time.A traffic aide and two pedestrians were also hit -- for a total of five victims.One officer is listed in very critical condition. The others have non-life-threatening injuries.D.C. Metro Police Chief Peter Newsham says a weapon was recovered from the suspect's vehicle.When asked if he could rule out terrorism Newsham replied,"We have to look at that very closely. We do not have a motive at this time."Both the driver and another person in the vehicle have been arrested.