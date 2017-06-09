NEWS

Two San Francisco police officers hurt in rollover collision on Great Highway

Two San Francisco police officers were hurt in after a collision in their patrol car on the Great Highway near the city's Richmond District. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Two San Francisco police officers were injured this evening after a collision in their patrol car on the Great Highway near the city's Richmond District.


At 7:52 p.m., officers responded to a report of a collision involving a police patrol vehicle and some kind of object in the roadway in the 1000 block of Great Highway, according to police.

The impact caused the patrol car to overturn.

The car's air bags were deployed and the two officers inside suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, police said. The officers were taken to a hospital.

It did not appear as if any other vehicles were involved.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the Great Highway have been blocked as the incident is being investigated, according to police.

